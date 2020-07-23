Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is ($0.08). Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $14.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $14.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $200.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $200.68.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.