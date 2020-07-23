L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $52,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $406,936,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 93.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $96,828,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

