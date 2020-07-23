Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KURA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.29. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $7,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Kura Oncology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 414,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $3,244,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.