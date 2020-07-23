Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €64.00 by Baader Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($71.91) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €55.70 ($62.58) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.97 ($65.13).

KRN stock opened at €56.60 ($63.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 145.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.85. Krones has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($47.10) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($84.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

