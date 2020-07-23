Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

NYSE:KR opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,027,004. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

