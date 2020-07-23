Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin Sells 35,000 Shares

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2,169.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,341,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

