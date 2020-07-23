KRM22’s (KRM) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.67. KRM22 has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.50 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

In other KRM22 news, insider Kim Suter acquired 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.80 ($6,152.84).

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

