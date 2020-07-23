KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $38.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

