Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.86.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$65.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.27. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$744.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.