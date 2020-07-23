Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. CIBC raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.86.

KL stock opened at C$65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.27. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

