Kion Group (KGX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/22/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €74.00 ($83.15) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €72.00 ($80.90) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Kion Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/15/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €68.00 ($76.40) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Kion Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/10/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €68.00 ($76.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Kion Group was given a new €57.00 ($64.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €70.28 ($78.97) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.45. Kion Group AG has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

