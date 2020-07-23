Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.33 ($66.67).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €70.28 ($78.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.45. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

