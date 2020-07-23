Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$15.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on K. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at C$11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.58. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$11.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 40,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$344,038.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at C$99,025.52. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$250,204.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $773,046 in the last quarter.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.