KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

