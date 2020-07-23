Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON KCT opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.95 million and a PE ratio of -30.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.72. Kin and Carta has a 52-week low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

