Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON KCT opened at GBX 55.70 ($0.69) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.95 million and a PE ratio of -30.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.72. Kin and Carta has a 52-week low of GBX 50.40 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.
About Kin and Carta
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.