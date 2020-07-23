Kimco Realty Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

NYSE:KIM opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,155,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.