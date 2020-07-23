Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $174.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.
KMB stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80.
In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.
