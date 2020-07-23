Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $174.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

KMB stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

