KeyCorp Weighs in on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.