KeyCorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 24,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,190 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,748,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 83,444 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 305,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.74.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.