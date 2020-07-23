KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.
