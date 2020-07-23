KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Argus dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

