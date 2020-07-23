KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

ES opened at $89.63 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

