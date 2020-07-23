Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock worth $596,739,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

