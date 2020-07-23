Kelly Steckelberg Sells 11,066 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,725,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,661,262.34.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99.

ZM stock opened at $261.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,536.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,946,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. BidaskClub downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.