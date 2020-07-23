Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $635.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $7,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,497,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

