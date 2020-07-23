Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Kamada alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $418.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Kamada had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.