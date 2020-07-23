Just Energy Group’s (JE) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.29.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

JE stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.