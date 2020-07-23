Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) PT Raised to GBX 5,745

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 5,380 ($66.21) to GBX 5,745 ($70.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $313.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,962.45. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 49.70 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,060 ($74.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86.

In related news, insider Mark Lavelle purchased 8 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,490 ($55.25) per share, with a total value of £359.20 ($442.04).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

