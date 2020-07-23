Juan Pablo de la Vega Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) Stock

Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) insider Juan Pablo de la Vega purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$700,000.00 ($479,452.05).
Galan Lithium Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of A$0.32 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.14.
Galan Lithium Company Profile
