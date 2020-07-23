Juan Pablo de la Vega Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) Stock

Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) insider Juan Pablo de la Vega purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$700,000.00 ($479,452.05).

Galan Lithium Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of A$0.32 ($0.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.14.

Galan Lithium Company Profile

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium, tin, and tantalum deposits, as well as oil. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto lithium project located within the South American Lithium Triangle in the Hombre Muerto Basin; and Greenbushes South project covering an area of approximately 43 square kilometers located to the south of the Greenbushes mine.

