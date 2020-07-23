JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,801 ($108.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion and a PE ratio of 76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,534.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,892.36. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.