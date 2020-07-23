JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($79.99) to GBX 7,300 ($89.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,801 ($108.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion and a PE ratio of 76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,534.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,892.36. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

