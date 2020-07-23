JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 400” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 372.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

