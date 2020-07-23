JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 8,000 ($98.45) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,900 ($97.22) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,100 ($87.37) to GBX 7,800 ($95.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($82.45) to GBX 7,250 ($89.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,296.32 ($89.79).

RB opened at GBX 7,822 ($96.26) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,288.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,554.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Nicandro Durante acquired 165 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

