JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KNYJY opened at $38.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

