JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

