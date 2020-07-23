JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Neutral

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

MTDR opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 4.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

