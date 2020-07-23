JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.78.
Shares of SU opened at C$23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion and a PE ratio of -17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.75. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.