JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.78.

Shares of SU opened at C$23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion and a PE ratio of -17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.75. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

