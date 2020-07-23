JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €5.00 ($5.62) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEO. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.07) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($5.84) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.33 ($5.98).

LEO stock opened at €7.67 ($8.62) on Thursday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €5.20 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €14.84 ($16.67). The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $250.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

