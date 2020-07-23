Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $117.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

