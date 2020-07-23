Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $204,000 Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after buying an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,066 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.