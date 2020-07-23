Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 746 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.