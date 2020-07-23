Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,365 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in General Mills by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

