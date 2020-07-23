Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $228,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 954 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $240.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.61. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $251.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.