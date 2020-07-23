Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,072,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 391,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

