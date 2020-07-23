Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

