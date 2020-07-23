Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

