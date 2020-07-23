Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 385 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,252 shares of company stock valued at $32,324,746. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $582.54 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.