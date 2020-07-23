Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.08.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $410.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $420.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

