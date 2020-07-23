Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 139 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

