Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.