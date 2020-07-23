Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

