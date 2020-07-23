Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 19.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $18,707,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $265.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $265.59. The company has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.